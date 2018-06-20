Costa strike keeps 2018 World Cup waiting for first goalless draw
For the first time since 1954, the World Cup has not seen a goalless draw in its first 20 games.
Diego Costa's solitary strike in Spain's win over Iran on Wednesday ensured the 2018 World Cup has not seen a 0-0 draw during the first 20 games.
The last time this happened was the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland, which did not see a goalless draw during the 26-game tournament.
Russia 2018 got off to a fast start with the host nation crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0 on June 14, with Spain and Portugal then playing out a pulsating 3-3 draw the following day.
While there has not been a glut of goals in the games since, fans can at least enjoy the fact they are yet to experience a scoreless stalemate.
0 - There have been no 0-0 draws in any of the 20 games at the 2018 World Cup so far - the last time that this happened was in 1954 (no 0-0's in the 26-game tournament). Goals.June 20, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.