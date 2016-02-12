Costa suffers broken nose in training

Diego Costa has sustained a broken nose in training, but has a chance of being in contention to feature in Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

The combative striker suffered the setback on Thursday, although manager Guus Hiddink has moved to play down the significance of the injury, with Costa set to wear a protective face mask as a result.

"He put his nose on the back of a head in a duel and he was very unlucky," said the Dutchman when he faced the media on Friday.

"His nose was a little bit broken. He must experience dealing with the form of the mask then he will come back to the [team] hotel later.

"It was a very small incident, nothing much of a duel but it is very fragile when you have your nose on the back of the head.

"I think he will be available, we should see how he reacts to today's session. I think he might be available."

Costa endured mixed form early in the campaign as Chelsea's title defence gradually faded prior to Jose Mourinho's sacking in December.

However, the Spain international has seven goals to his name since Hiddink took over in December and the Chelsea boss highlighted the striker's improved fortunes.

"He is important, he is showing in the past weeks that he is of big importance for the team," he added.

"Also where we were, when everyone was critical, he controlled himself well.

"His focus is on his job and we are very happy with his performance on and off the field."