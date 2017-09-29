Cotterill back at Birmingham as Redknapp's replacement

Steve Cotterill has returned to Birmingham City to become the club's new manager.

The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp, who was sacked earlier in September after a dismal run of form that saw the Championship club suffer six defeats in eight matches.

Cotterrill worked as Redknapp's assistant at the end of last season, when the pair helped the Blues avoid relegation, but rejected the chance to stay on during the summer.

However, the former Bristol City and Burnley boss is now back at St Andrew's after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal to take charge.

"A lot of quality candidates applied for the manager position and we underwent a very, very careful and meticulous process of selection," CEO and director Xuandong Ren told the club's website.

"We have every faith in Steve Cotterill to help us achieve the ambitions we all share."

Birmingham travel to Hull City on Saturday, although Cotterill will formally take charge of first-team duties at the start of next week.

Lee Carsley, who took over temporarily following Redknapp's dismissal, has been named assistant manager, while first-team coach Paul Groves also remains on the staff.