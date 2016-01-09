Cotterill blasts amount of added time after late equaliser

Steve Cotterill was left to fume at the amount of time added on after a last-gasp equaliser denied Bristol City a shock FA Cup win over West Brom and forced them to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Championship strugglers City appeared set to progress to the fourth round at The Hawthorns on Saturday after coming from behind with goals from Jonathan Kodjia and Kieran Agard turned the game on its head following Saido Berahino's opener for West Brom.

City held out for the allotted four minutes of injury time but James Morrison netted a 95th-minute equaliser with the last meaningful kick of the game to force a replay at Ashton Gate.

And Cotterill said: "The game should have been over. We timed it from the second the four minutes went up on the board.

"Time was already up when West Brom had a free-kick at the end. With their Premier League quality, they don't need any favours, but the referee has allowed them to play on and put another ball into our box.

"I feel for our boys, because they were excellent and deserved to win."