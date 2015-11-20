Coupe de France Review: Quevilly strike again with stunning Lens upset

Fourth-tier Quevilly recorded another famous Coupe de France upset, defeating Lens 2-1 on Friday.

Quevilly famously reached the Cup final in 2012 while still in the third tier and were also semi-finalists in 2010.

After a stunning victory, they will now be dreaming of another long run despite having been relegated a further division since their past exploits.

Mehdy Guezoui put the hosts ahead with a sixth-minute penalty, before Benjamin Bourigeaud equalised for the side who sit 13th in Ligue 2 having been relegated from the top flight last season.

Joris Colinet scored the winner for Quevilly with 10 minutes remaining, sealing a dreadful result for Lens, who are managed by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Antoine Kombouare.

There was almost an upset in Friday's other game, too, as Ligue 2 Sochaux required extra time to defeat third-tier Strasbourg 2-1.

Florian Martin put the favourites ahead after 14 minutes, but the tie was thrown wide open when Oumar Pouye levelled from the penalty spot midway through the half and Florian Tardieu received a red card just prior to the interval.

The match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and 10-man hosts Sochaux found a way to win, with Karl Toko Ekambi hitting the winner with only five minutes of extra time remaining.