Coupe de la Ligue Review: Lille, Guingamp strike late to progress

A 1-0 win over Laval saw Lille pick up their fourth consecutive victory under new manager Frederic Antonetti and advance to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Defender Djibril Sidibe was the match-winner, breaking the deadlock 11 minutes from time at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy to seal the win against second-tier Laval on Tuesday.

Lille have now won four out of their five games since Antonetti replaced Herve Renard last month.

Guingamp came from behind twice before settling their last-16 tie with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Nice, after scores were level 2-2 at the end of extra time.

Alexandre Mendy put Nice ahead on the stroke of half-time but Yannis Salibur equalised with two minutes remaining to force extra time.

It was Mendy who gave Nice the lead again three minutes into the first half of extra time, before Salibur restored parity in the 110th minute, ensuring the game would be decided on penalties at Stade du Roudourou.

Salibur was the hero as he converted the winning penalty to book Guingamp's spot in the last eight.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace for Toulouse in their 3-1 win against 10-man Rennes at Roazhon Park.

Meanwhile, Lorient were comfortable 3-0 winners over Dijon, who had Mouhameth Sane sent off two minutes into the second half.