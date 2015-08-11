Coupe de la Ligue Review: Third-tier CA Bastia stun Le Havre

Third-tier CA Bastia upset Ligue 2 pace-setters Le Havre 2-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue on Tuesday.

Christian Bracconi's men - who share a home ground with their Ligue 1 namesakes - saw their home tie moved to Normandy due to their Stade Armand Cesari pitch having a new surface laid.

However, it did not stop the Championnat National side claiming victory in the first-round tie, with Jerome Sonnerat scoring a 70th-minute winner.

Earlier, Vincent Leca Boucher had put Bastia ahead, only for Le Havre - who have won both their Ligue 2 fixtures so far this term - to hit back three minutes before half-time through Victor Lekhal.

Creteil, the only other side to have won both Ligue 2 matches this season, were also beaten, losing on penalties to Dijon.

Dijon, who sit third in the second tier on four points, have not conceded a goal in the league, but it was a different story at home to Creteil as the match finished 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Marvin Esor scored a 90th-minute equaliser for visitors Creteil, but later turned villain when he was sent off in extra time - before Dijon won the shoot-out 4-3.

CA Bastia were the only Championnat National club to claim victory on Tuesday, as Chateauroux and Orleans suffered 2-1 defeats to Nancy and Tours respectively.

Ajaccio edged Lens on penalties after they played out a scoreless 120 minutes, while Lakdar Boussaha's brace spared Bourg-Peronnas in normal time against Brest - it finished 2-2 - before the former won a shoot-out.

There were home wins for Laval (1-0 over Nimes), Auxerre (1-0 against Red Star) and Sochaux (3-2 over Niort).

Metz won 2-1 after extra-time against Paris, while Clermont Foot saw off nine-man Valenciennes 3-1.