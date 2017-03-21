Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident contract negotiations with head coach Antonio Conte will have a "happy ending".

Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in the off-season and the Italian boss has overseen significant improvement, with Chelsea 10 points clear atop the table and closing in on the Premier League trophy.

The 47-year-old's exploits in England have enhanced his reputation amid reported interest from Serie A side Inter but Courtois backed Chelsea to retain the former Juventus coach.

"The talks are maybe just rumours, I don't know," Courtois said. "But he's important for the club and I think the club knows that, so they will do whatever to have a happy ending.

"Maybe the league will be tougher next season. It depends on other teams but I think next season we can have a big say in the Premier League and the Champions League. We'll be fine.

"You see him on the line shouting and giving us instructions as a team and that gives a good feeling to the players on the pitch so you don't switch off.

"He's a manager with a lot of passion and he's always good for all the players to see a manager who's close to us."