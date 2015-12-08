Courtois expects goals from Hazard

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident Eden Hazard will soon be scoring goals again after an underwhelming start to the season.

The gifted attacker netted 19 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last campaign, but has yet to find the net in 2015-16.

Nevertheless, Courtois is not worried about his compatriot's form just yet and expects plenty of goals once Hazard ends his drought.

"A lot of players who performed really well last term maybe struggle a bit to be decisive this term," Courtois said at a news conference.

"But I think Eden is very important for Chelsea. He is always dangerous with his individual actions.

"At the moment he doesn't score, but I think he will come good. Maybe if he scores once, then a lot more goals will follow.

"With Belgium, he has also scored four goals in the last two or three months or so."

Hazard will be looking to open his account for this season on Wednesday when Chelsea meet Porto at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides have collected 10 points from five Champions League games so far and the winner, if there is one, will secure top spot in Group G.