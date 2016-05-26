Courtois: If nothing strange happens, I will continue at Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has set his sights on a Premier League title charge under Antonio Conte next season.

The Blues title defence never got off the ground last season, costing Jose Mourinho his job in December, as the champions finished 10th.

A lack of Champions League football does not have Courtois rushing for the exit door though, with the Belgium number one conceding he was as much to blame as anyone else.

Courtois told Onda Cero: "It has been a difficult season, I was injured and when I returned I did not play well, my level was lower than the season before.

"Finishing 10th is not good for Chelsea.

"We're going to have a new coach, and I have a three-year contract, so if nothing strange happens, I will continue at Chelsea.

"We hope to have a better year, and be champions."