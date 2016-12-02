Courtois not getting carried away over Chelsea form

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois feels it is too early to start dreaming about winning the Premier League and has urged his team-mates to keep proving their title credentials on a weekly basis.

The Stamford Bridge side sit top of the table after 13 games, holding a one-point lead over Manchester City and Liverpool.

Nevertheless, Courtois is not getting carried away following his side's fine start to the season.

"It is hard to say yet whether Chelsea can win the league. When I started with Genk we had a team of quality and we knew we could be champions. It was the same at Atletico, we knew we could win trophies. It is the same with Chelsea now but there are a lot of teams who can say that," Courtois told Sky Sports.

"Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, a lot of teams have quality. Yes, we have a team that should be able to play for a trophy but it is a long season. Maybe in March we can say we are contenders.

"I think the win at Southampton was a big one, though. They are the sort of games you have to win if you want to be at the top and be important. They are a strong team and not a lot of teams will go there and win.

"But we will see. It is hard to say where we will finish because we have to do it every game. Liverpool and Arsenal would probably say Chelsea are not there after they beat us. Now people are saying Chelsea are there. It is about proving it every week."

Chelsea face Manchester City on Saturday as they defend top spot.