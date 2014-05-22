Courtois not interested in sharing with Cech

Courtois has spent the past three seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, since being signed by Chelsea in 2011, and has never played a game for the London-based Premier League club.

But after helping Atletico to the La Liga title and into Saturday's UEFA Champions League final, the Belgian is expected to be recalled to Stamford Bridge next season, although he claims it would not be 'the healthiest thing' for him to be in the same squad as Cech, who has been Chelsea's number one goalkeeper for years.

"The two of us want to play everything," Courtois said on Wednesday.

"Nobody will be happy to play in only the League Cup or FA Cup.

"Things are unclear at the moment. I have the biggest respect for Petr Cech. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world so I think putting him and me in the same team is not the healthiest thing in the world.

"We will see in the next week if we can sit together with Chelsea to find something for next year, find out what they want, what my desire is."

Courtois has played 153 games in all competitions in three seasons with Atletico and the 22-year-old is expected to be Belgium's starting goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup, ahead of Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.

But with Cech, who has played 47 games for Chelsea, only 32 - still a prime age for a goalkeeper - it would be tough for Courtois to expect to be number one at Stamford Bridge next season.