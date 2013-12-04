Courtois seeks Chelsea talks over future

The Belgium international goalkeeper is enjoying his third spell on loan at La Liga high-flyers Atletico Madrid, and has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances during his tenure at Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Courtois joined the Stamford Bridge outfit from Genk in July 2011 and penned a five-year deal, but has yet to make an appearance as Petr Cech continues to occupy the number one spot for Jose Mourinho's side.

Chelsea are thought to be keen for the 21-year-old to remain at the club, but his future remains unclear, with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid linked to his signature.

And Courtois is keen for a resolution before the World Cup in Brazil next year.

Speaking to Belgian television station Sporza, he said: "I don't know where I will be playing next season. In a short time, I will discuss my future with Chelsea and I want to know their plans.

"After those discussions, I will decide what will be the best option for me. I don't want to wait too long, it's not good to begin a World Cup while you're thinking about transfers. I don't want to wait until May or June.

"I'm not worried at his moment and I hope I won't be worried at all the next months."

Courtois has kept seven clean sheets in 15 appearances for Atletico this season, helping Diego Simeone's charges to second place in the Liga standings, level on points with leaders Barcelona.