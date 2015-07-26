Coutinho and Can return for Liverpool U21s

After being afforded extended breaks, Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can turned out for Liverpool's Under-21 side in a friendly against Porto B on Sunday.

For Coutinho, it was a first return to action following Brazil's Copa America campaign in Chile, while Can featured for Germany at the UEFA Under-21 European Championship in the Czech Republic.

Both men played the first half at Corby Town's Steel Park before being withdrawn at the interval in a game Liverpool lost 2-0.

"It was fantastic to have Philippe and Emre with us and they did really well in the planned 45-minute outing," said manager Michael Beale.

"Their attitude was absolutely fantastic and they were brilliant in the dressing room as well with our young lads.

"It was exciting for the supporters at Corby Town to see players of the calibre of Philippe and Emre in action, and I've been lucky to work with them in training this week."