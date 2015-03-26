Coutinho eager to add more goals to his game

The Brazilian has been in outstanding form this season, but has only found the back of the net five times in all competitions.

Coutinho has scored 13 goals in 92 games since joining the Merseyside club from Inter in January 2013 and the 22-year-old is determined to improve that record.

He told Liverpool's official website: "I think I still have to improve.

"I have not improved yet. I scored a few goals last month but I need to improve.

"I have this ambition, this objective of improving finishing. In the position I play, I need to score goals to help the team and create plays. Therefore I must improve my goalscoring skills."