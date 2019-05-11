Cove on course for promotion

Cove thumped Berwick 4-0 in the first leg of the Ladbrokes League Two play-off final on Saturday to take a huge step towards promotion to the division.

The Highland League champions are chasing a place in the Scottish Professional Football League for the first time in their history and are now just 90 minutes from realising that dream.

Sam Burnett put Cove in from from close range after 22 minutes, before Mitch Megginson’s header made it 2-0 at half-time.

A 79th-minute Aidan McIlduff own goal put further daylight between the sides and Jamie Masson struck only three minutes later to surely put the tie beyond Berwick, who welcome Cove to Shielfield Park for the return leg next Saturday.