Coyle playing waiting game over Vela

The 21-year-old has found first-team appearances hard to come by of late and after Jack Wilshere’s successful loan stint at the Reebok Stadium last season, former Burnley manager Coyle believes Premier League experience would play a huge role in nurturing such a huge prospect.

Although interest in the playmaker is high - with a number of Spanish sides also rumoured to have contacted Arsenal over a short-term move - Coyle believes that his close relationship with Wenger may prove the decisive factor.

"I have been very respectful of Arsenal's position on it from the outset when we made the enquiry to Arsenal and Arsene," Coyle told the Bolton News.

"They said they had taken on board our enquiry and they would give it consideration and said they would come back to us.

"I have a fantastic relationship with them and have left it at that. They only thing I said was I asked to be kept in the loop. And they assured me that would happen.

"If something else comes in they think is the right thing for Carlos Vela or Carlos Vela feels it's the right thing for him, then they will let me know."

By Matt Maltby