Craig Conway relishing chance of St Johnstone debut at former club Dundee United

Craig Conway admits it will be a “little strange” if he makes his St Johnstone debut at former club Dundee United on Saturday.

The 35-year-old attacker had been training with Saints for a number of weeks following his release from Salford and has now signed a one-year-deal at McDiarmid Park.

Conway goes straight into Callum Davidson’s squad for the trip to Tannadice on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season and it will bring back memories of his time at United between 2006 and 2011, where the highlight was scoring twice in the 2010 Scottish Cup final win over Ross County.

“It’s been a mad few months for me but I’m delighted to be here,” Conway told St Johnstone’s official website.

“I think it’s been about 10 years since I last lived in Scotland and I actually stayed in Perth while I was playing for Dundee United so it’s great to be back.

“The first game of the season will be against my old club and I just knew that would happen!

“I’m looking forward to it if I’m involved although it will be a little strange going back there.”

Conway, capped seven times for Scotland, also played in Cardiff, Brighton and Blackburn and is looking to use that experience to help some of the younger players in the Saints squad.

He said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games for some big clubs and I think that I bring that experience in to help what is a young and talented squad here.

“From what I’ve seen in training there’s a lot of quality here and hopefully I can help add to that.

“I’m feeling fit and I’ve been training with my previous club Salford up until about four weeks ago as well, so I’m raring to go.”

Conway claims manager Davidson’s vision for St Johnstone played a big part in his decision to join the Perth club.

He said: “I always go on my gut feeling and having spoken to the manager a lot I got a really good vibe.

“I was really happy with the things he was saying about the club, his vision moving forward and how he saw me fitting into that.

“It’s great to be a part of it and I’m just looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and getting the new season started.”