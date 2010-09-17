Craig Moore arrested on drinking charge

Moore, 34, who retired after the World Cup in South Africa, was arrested after an alleged drunken altercation with police in the Gulf emirate, Australian Associated Press said, citing Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

He was released on bail on Friday and was awaiting trial, AAP said.

"Consular officials from the Australian Embassy in Abu Dhabi are continuing to provide consular assistance to the man and his family in Australia, and are in contact with his lawyer," AAP quoted a DFAT spokesman as saying.

"A date for the court hearing has not yet been scheduled."

