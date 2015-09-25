'Crazy' Costa should not change, says Zouma

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has urged Diego Costa to maintain his physical style of play and keep trying to put opponents off their game.

The Spain international has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks and was handed a three-game ban for violent conduct following an altercation with Laurent Koscielny.

Nevertheless, Zouma has stressed Costa always gives his all for the team and should not change his style.

"On the pitch he gives everything for the club and the team. I hope he will continue like this. He should not change," Zouma told The Evening Standard.

"He is clever because he likes to put a guy off his game, so he loses control. Diego knows what he has to do."

The defender branded Costa a cheat following last weekend's win over Arsenal - for which he subsequently apologised on Twitter - and he has again stressed that he never intended to insult his team-mate.

"It is my second year in England and my English is not perfect. I never thought Diego is a cheat. He is a friend. I like this guy," Zouma added.

"I spoke to him and said, 'Sorry, mate' because I didn't want to say that. He told me: 'It's OK, no problem. I know what you wanted to say'.

"In training he jokes a lot. He is so friendly. Diego is the craziest guy in the club. He is too funny. Everybody is very happy to have Diego in the team."