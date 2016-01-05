Cresswell: West Ham not getting carried away

Aaron Cresswell insisted West Ham are committed to avoiding another second-half collapse this Premier League season.

West Ham were fourth after 16 games before finishing in 12th position last term.

This season, West Ham sit in sixth position after 20 games, but Cresswell believes the greater quality in the team this time around should help the club avoid another collapse.

"It is totally different to last season," he said.

"But we don't want to get carried away because we beat Southampton and Liverpool in a week.

"We look at the table and there are still 18 games to go and anything can happen."

Still, Cresswell said it was important the club heeded the warnings of last season to avoid a repeat.

"Last year we were at this stage and we only went on to win four games in the second half of the season. So we have to look at that. It's the reason why we are not getting carried away.

"I don't think we should set targets. What we do is kept in-house. The gaffer hasn't set us down and said 'this is our target 'or talked about positions where we want to finish.

"We are just concentrating on each game every week and trying to pick up points. In the last few weeks it has been tough and we were missing five players from the team but we have not got beat and we have had plenty of draws.

"That is putting points on the board. Beating Liverpool is a massive three points."