Crewe Alexandra launch review into historical child abuse allegations

Crewe Alexandra have launched an independent review into claims of historical child abuse against a coach previously employed by the club.

Former Manchester City winger David White and ex-Crewe Alexandra players Andy Woodward and Steve Walters have accused former Crewe employee Barry Bennell of abusing them when they were young footballers.

The League Two club has confirmed it will be reviewing how it investigated serial paedophile Bennell, who is accused of abusing boys throughout his coaching career.

"The club is determined that a thorough investigation takes place at the earliest opportunity and believes an independent review, to be conducted via the appointment of external legal counsel, is the correct way forward in the circumstances," Crewe said in a statement, which did not name Bennell.

Bennell was sentenced to nine years in prison in 1998 after he admitted sexual offences against six boys and the 62-year-old has since been handed a further two sentences for charges relating to child abuse.

Former England international Paul Stewart has also told of how he suffered abuse at the hands of an unnamed coach as a young player, with Stewart revealing this abuser used Bennell's crimes in an attempt to legitimise the incidents.