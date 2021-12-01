Cristian Romero still missing for Tottenham ahead of Brentford’s visit

Cristian Romero is still missing for Tottenham as they host Brentford.

The Argentina defender has been ruled out until 2022 with a hamstring injury.

Romero’s international team-mate Giovani Lo Celso is out with an unspecified problem, but there are no other issues.

Brentford will pick from the same squad in north London after Sergi Canos, Rico Henry and Christian Norgaard shook off knocks picked up against Everton on Sunday.

Kristoffer Ajer has another three to four weeks in the treatment room as he recovers from a hamstring injury while Mathias Jorgensen also remains sidelined.

Tariqe Fosu is out with a hamstring injury and will be assessed on a weekly basis.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

Brentford provisional squad: Fernandez, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Janelt, Canos, Toney, Cox, Thompson, Goode, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Forss, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Wissa.