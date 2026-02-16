Liverpool begin process to sign high-flying England star: report

Despite a busy summer transfer window in which the club splurged more than £450million, Liverpool are enduring a disappointing Premier League campaign.

The title holders currently sit sixth in the table, outside of the European places and 15 points behind leaders Arsenal - a far cry from their position 12 months ago, when Arne Slot’s side sat 13 points clear at the top of the league.

While Liverpool remain in the FA Cup and Champions League, their title defence is all but over and this is likely to have a knock-on effect when the club plot their next moves in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool step up move for England star: report

One of Liverpool’s key issues to address at the end of the season will be the future of Mohamed Salah, with the club icon having publicly aired his discontent at his lack of playing time before he jetted out for AFCON in December.

These differences were patched up and he did not agitate for a move during the January transfer window, but the two-time Premier League winner will turn 34 this summer, when he will have just one year left on his deal at Anfield, meaning a long-term successor is required.

Liverpool need a long-term successor for Mohamed Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

This has seen links with Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers re-emerge, after the England man was previously the subject of reported Liverpool interest last year.

Rogers - who was ranked at no.80 in FourFourTwo’s best players in the world for 2025 - is enjoying an excellent season so far for third-placed Aston Villa, having netted ten goals and laid on seven assists for the club.

And according to Caught Offside, who cite a transfer insider, Liverpool have already been in contact with Rogers’ representatives to test the water over a potential move in the summer and ‘the door wasn’t shut on them.’

The report also claims that Rogers himself is ‘open to all proposals in the summer’, potentially sounding the starting gun on a summer bidding war for the 23-year-old.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both previously been linked with Rogers, who made his England debut in November 2024. Currently on 12 Three Lions caps, Rogers will be hoping to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad this summer.

Aston Villa star Rogers has so far won 12 England caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rogers - who is valued at €70million by Transfermarkt - still has five years left to run on his contract at Villa after he signed an extension in November, following his £15million move from Middlesbrough in February 2024.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this means Villa will be in a position of strength when it comes to digging in and warding off interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City and if Unai Emery’s side are able to secure a Champions League place this season, they will be able to give Rogers football at the highest level.

In terms of age, ability and profile, Rogers would be an excellent fit for Liverpool and would certainly be capable of stepping into Salah’s boots, but whether they would be able to complete a deal or not would be another matter.