Sandro Tonali breaks his silence on his Newcastle future and Eddie Howe relationship

Sandro Tonali has addressed his Newcastle United future and relationship with boss Eddie Howe following a host of speculation during last month’s January transfer window.
The Italian midfielder’s future at the club was under the microscope at the end of the window after he was linked with a move to Arsenal, only for deadline day to come and go with the player remaining at St James’ Park.
While Tonali has struggled to match the form he showed last season - with FourFourTwo ranking him at no.7 in a list of the 20 best defensive midfielers in the world - in what has so far been a testing Premier League campaign for Newcastle, the 25-year-old was back to his best in the Magpies’ 3-1 FA Cup win at Aston Villa on Saturday.
Tonali breaks his silence on Newcastle and Howe
Tonali’s second-half brace turned the fourth round tie on its head and helped book their place in Monday night’s draw for the fifth round, with the Italy international celebrating both of his goals with gusto - the first with the travelling fans and the second with Howe.
Following the game, he discussed these celebrations and looked to set the record straight when it comes to his situation at the club.
“The first one, this celebration was, I think, seven months without scoring; if you don't score for seven months, after the first goal, you celebrate for ten or 11 goals - like Bruno (Guimarães)!,” he said, as per the Mirror.
"But after the second goal, I came to Eddie (Howe) because in the past few weeks, people spoke about our relationship, but I work every day with the gaffer, the gaffer works every day with me, and our relationship is perfect.
It's not broken and I think this is perfect for the team.
"We try to do the best for this team, every game, because we play a lot of games - every three days, we play, and we have to be concentrated every time in the training ground to do the best for our team."
Tonali also believes that the grit his side have shown in clocking up back-to-back away victories at Spurs and now Villa, can kick-start their campaign.
"It's important for the team, because it's the second win in a row away, and for me it's important because it's the first two goals in my season.
“I’ve started a little bit late, but every time when you score, your game and your day is different! I've tried to score for the last two months a little bit more - but the first most important thing always is the team.
"Today was an amazing game; we played very well. This game is so important because we have one dream: to come back to Wembley."
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
