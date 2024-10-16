Cristiano Ronaldo left absolutely fuming against Scotland, as he stormed off pitch in fit of rage

Cristiano Ronaldo was left fuming at the end of Portugal's Nations League match with Scotland on Tuesday night, after his side were held to a 0-0 draw at Hampden Park.

Though that draw means Portugal are now three points clear of Croatia at the top of League Group 1 in the European competition, Ronaldo couldn't hide his displeasure in Glasgow as he failed to find the target in 90 minutes.

Scotland's solid defence managed to keep the 39-year-old quiet throughout the game, limiting him to half-chances and pot shots. So, when referee Lawrence Wisser blew the full time whistle, Ronaldo let his emotions get the better of him.

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off Hampden Park pitch

Ronaldo couldn't hide his frustration (Image credit: Getty Images)

With four minutes of stoppage time added on in the game, Portugal were preparing to take a corner as the clock ticked past the 94th minute. Instead of allowing them that opportunity, though, Visser ended the match.

Cue Ronaldo's wrath.

Throwing his hands up in the air in frustration, Ronaldo also sarcastically clapped at the officials with a sinister smile, clearly fuming that Portugal weren't afforded the chance to score in the dying embers of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo was 𝙉𝙊𝙏 happy with the referee 🤬Portugal had a corner but the referee blew for full time sending Ronaldo into meltdown.Free to watch highlights 📲 https://t.co/AZ68w5gg5F#UNL #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/ObBXvj4O8KOctober 15, 2024

A series of gestures followed thereafter, with the forward sticking his thumbs down at the officials, pointing towards the crowd and even sticking his thumbs up, too. While storming off the pitch, he made little effort to engage with any of Scotland's players, heading straight towards the tunnel in dramatic fashion.

The Al-Nassr star then took to social media with an image of him and his Portugal team-mates huddled before the start of the game, accompanied with the words, "Seguimos juntos" - "We continue together" in Portuguese.

Earlier on in the October international break Ronaldo scored in a 3-1 win against Poland, taking his career goals for club and country to 906. He has openly spoken about breaking the 1,000 goal barrier before the end of his career while also recognising time is running out for him to achieve that feat.