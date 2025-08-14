Tottenham Hotspur fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Tottenham Hotspur fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here, with Spurs back in the Champions League
The Tottenham Hotspur fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are here.
Spurs are fans are cautiously optimistic: no, Tottenham haven't done a whole lot of transfer business after sacking Ange Postecoglou – the first manager in 17 years to win a cup – but the club are back in the Champions League with Thomas Frank looking like a very smart hire in the dugout.
Things start off smoothly with Burnley at home before a trip to the Etihad Stadium, as Frank navigates stormy seas early on – but a good record against Manchester City (both for the Lilywhites and their new manager) might see an early boost.
The biggest tests come in January and February: City make the return trip to North London before fixtures against Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal: will that patch define the season?
FourFourTwo has everything you need to prepare for the new season.
We've published season previews for all 20 Premier League teams, giving you a comprehensive overview, including what's on the horizon for the North Londoners. The full fixture list for every team is also available as we count down to the opening match.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
AUGUST
16 Burnley (H)
23 Man City (A)
30 Bournemouth (H)
SEPTEMBER
13 West Ham (A)
20 Brighton (A)
28 Wolves (H)
OCTOBER
4 Leeds (A)
18 Aston Villa (H)
25 Everton (A)
NOVEMBER
1 Chelsea (H)
8 Man United (H)
22 Arsenal (A)
29 Fulham (H)
DECEMBER
3 Newcastle (A)
6 Brentford (H)
13 Nott’m Forest (A)
20 Liverpool (H)
27 Crystal Palace (A)
30 Brentford (A)
JANUARY
3 Sunderland (H)
7 Bournemouth (A)
17 West Ham (H)
24 Burnley (A)
31 Man City (H)
FEBRUARY
7 Man United (A)
11 Newcastle (H)
21 Arsenal (H)
28 Fulham (A)
MARCH
4 Crystal Palace (H)
14 Liverpool (A)
21 Nott’m Forest (H)
APRIL
11 Sunderland (A)
18 Brighton (H)
25 Wolves (A)
MAY
2 Aston Villa (A)
9 Leeds (H)
17 Chelsea (A)
24 Everton (H)
