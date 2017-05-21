Crouch honours agreement with fan in swimming trunks

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch celebrated his winning goal in the club's final game of the season by keeping his word and handing his match-worn shirt to a brave fan who watched the entire match wearing only a pair of swimming trunks.

Crouch became the first player in Premier League history to score 50 headed goals when he netted Stoke's winner in a 1-0 victory at Southampton, and after the final whistle he made a beeline for the stands.

The 36-year-old striker's target was a Stoke supporter stood proudly in swimwear, complete with snorkel and goggles.

Crouch told BBC Sport: "I saw him before the game, he sent me some pictures from the pub beforehand. It was incredible, fair play to him.

Speedos and speedos only and it's yours my friend May 18, 2017

"I'm glad we won so I could go and have my picture with a guy in speedos.

"Absolute hero and I am pleased we got the win for him as well."