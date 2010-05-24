Crouch hopeful he has done enough

Manager Fabio Capello has yet to whittle his 30-man squad down to the final 23, having been training at altitude in Austria last week ahead of Monday night's friendly against Mexico at Wembley.

The Spurs striker is one of five front-men in the squad, with one from himself Emile Heskey, Jermain Defoe and Darren Bent expected to make way.

The giant forward played a key role in Tottenham's fourth place finish in the Premier League in 2009/10, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

"The 30 has to be cut down and everyone is looking over their shoulder," he said. "I think all the training sessions are competitive when we come away with England but maybe a little bit more so at present. It has been very sharp.

"Everyone is fighting for their place and we are all trying to impress the manager in the training sessions and the games before the World Cup against Mexico and Japan.

"I would prefer all five strikers to go then I would be definitely be going."

Crouch is still unsure whether he’ll be one of the chosen ones, but hopes his form for both club and country will have helped his cause.

"Do I expect to go to South Africa? I can't say that. But I've been pleased with the season at Spurs, felt I've done well personally.

"Being part of a successful team helps to catch the eye of people - and hopefully the manager's eye.

"The last England game was also great for me in scoring a couple of goals. I feel I've done everything I can, I'm full of confidence and, as long as I continue to do well and work hard this week, hopefully I'll have a good chance of making the squad."

Crouch’s scoring record for England - netting 20 in 37 games, including a brace in England’s last friendly against Egypt in March - is impressive, and one which he is particularly pleased with.

"I am extremely proud of my goalscoring for England. I always feel confident when I put on an England shirt.

"I've scored goals, I've felt I've done well. We've got a lot of creative players who will create chances. They've been taken and hopefully that will continue to be the case."

