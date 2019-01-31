Crouch makes Premier League return as Vokes joins Stoke

Burnley have announced the signing of 38-year-old striker Peter Crouch from Stoke City, with Sam Vokes moving in the opposite direction.

Crouch joins former Stoke players Phil Bardsley and Jonathan Walters at Turf Moor after signing a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The striker was linked with a move to Burnley in 2001 but the deal fell through and he instead opted to join Portsmouth.

Burnley have now got their man, albeit 18 years later, with Crouch's arrival announcement on social media referencing his famous 'robot' celebration.

Crouch is the latest former England international to sign for Burnley, joining Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart at the club. James Tarkowski, Jack Cork, Tom Heaton and Nick Pope have also represented the Three Lions.

"There's no issue about his fitness and I think he has an intention and a desire to still make a mark in football," Burnley boss Sean Dyche told reporters ahead of the deal being completed on Thursday.

"We know what a good character he is and he still has that edge. We know he’s an effective footballer and he has a hunger to come here and make a mark."

Crouch will be a direct replacement in Burnley's squad for Wales international Vokes, who had slipped down the pecking order this season.

"It's great to have it finally done," Vokes told Stoke's website after completing his protracted move. "It has been a long day and a lot of waiting around but I am delighted - I just can't wait to get started now.

"You can see how great the squad is here and it is a challenge I am really looking forward to getting stuck into. The Championship is a really tough league so it is all about putting together a great squad, and we have that here.

"Burnley was a huge part of my life, I really found my home there and I made a lot of good friends there, but it was time for me to move on - and what better club to do that with than Stoke City."

Dyche's Clarets are also reportedly trying to complete a late deal for Birmingham City striker Che Adams.