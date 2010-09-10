Cruise keen to leave Arsenal on loan

Cruise, 19, made his Gunners debut in their Champions League group game in Olympiakos last December but has failed to add to that solitary appearance, despite seeing several senior defenders leave.

But after the summer arrivals of Laurent Koscielny and Sebastien Squillaci pushed the Islington-born defender back down the pecking order, Cruise is keen to build on the experience he gained with England's under-19 squad for the European Championships in July by going out on loan.

"I'd like to go out on loan this season and get experience, something which would be a big benefit for me," Cruise told Arsenal's official website.

"If the chance arises, I'd like to move to a team that likes to play a good passing game. Also, as well as defence, I'd like to play in midfield where you see a lot of the ball and are more involved.

"Obviously I'd like to get into the Carling Cup squad but if I don't get that chance, I'll happily go on loan.

"Then hopefully when I come back I could get involved in the first team. But I haven't spoken to the manager yet."

Cruise starred for Noel Blake's Young Lions in France before England were taught a lesson by Spain in the semi-finals, and it seems the tournament has been an inspiration for Cruise to get his career moving in the right direction again.

"Playing against the top international teams in the world was great," he continued. "I played in quite a few positions out there as well, which was nice.

"I definitely took something out of the experience. Unfortunately we didn’t do enough to get to the final but I learned a lot."

By James Martini

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums