Cruyff brands Dutch 'a disgrace' after draw

Guus Hiddink's side needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to rescue a point on Saturday, a result which leaves them in third place in Group A, five points behind Iceland and six adrift of leaders Czech Republic.

Ahead of Tuesday's friendly with Spain, Cruyff has heavily criticised the performance against Turkey and expressed concern over the state of the game in Netherlands as a whole.

"Netherlands were a disgrace against Turkey," he wrote in his column for De Telegraaf.

"Netherlands were terrible against Turkey. Nobody did what they had to do.

"The defenders were only passing the ball to the midfielders and they then passed it back to the defenders.

"The people with little creativity were dictating play. This is not what you want. The problems only got bigger.

"After the level of the Eredivisie and the performances of the Dutch teams in the Champions League and Europa League, it is now clear where the national team stands as well.

"We are suffering all over the place and I really wonder when we will finally wake up.

"The main problem in Netherlands is education, the coaches and the education of the coaches. One thing is certain and that is that things need to change."

Netherlands finished third at last year's World Cup under Louis van Gaal, who now manages Manchester United.