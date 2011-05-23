Cruyff: 'Dream Team' gave Barca winning mentality

Dutchman Cruyff led the Catalan club to their first European Cup triumph at Wembley stadium in 1992. They will bid for a fourth continental title in Saturday's Champions League Final against Manchester United at the same venue.

The "Dream Team" - including current coach Pep Guardiola in midfield - achieved success by rejecting the victim mentality that had hampered the club and focusing on winning, Cruyff said in an interview published in the Spanish sports daily Marca.

"That team changed the club's way of thinking, that is to say, concentrate on yourself and not worry about the opponent," said Cruyff, whose Barca team won four straight La Liga titles between 1991 and 1994.

"When I arrived in Barcelona the club was not in very good shape and (Real) Madrid had a great side.

"People were constantly complaining here that the other team were lucky and had the referees on their side.

"Our mentality from the start was to focus on being the best because that's how you win.

"It's a way of thinking: look at yourself first and not at the others."

Since taking the helm at the end of the 2007/08 season, Guardiola has won three straight La Liga crowns and secured an unprecedented treble of domestic league and cup and Champions League in his first campaign.