Crystal Palace in for Caceres, Jenkinson not a priority for Allardyce

Sam Allardyce is actively on the lookout for defensive reinforcements at relegation-threatened Crystal Palace as the transfer deadline looms.

Former Juventus centre-back Martin Caceres is without a club, meaning a deal could be done after the window closes on Tuesday.

But Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson, who played under Allardyce during the first of two loan seasons at West Ham, looks likely to elude out-of-form Palace.

"Martin Caceres is one who may appear after the window as he's not attached to a club," said Allardyce ahead of Tuesday's Premier League match at Bournemouth. "Yes, I have an interest.

"We're still hunting for at least two players. We've been sitting with as many people as we possibly can."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said on Monday that a move for Jenkinson was "still open", but did not look likely and Allardyce concurred.

"We have other priorities [than Jenkinson] at the moment," he said.

"Who knows what might happen, but not for now."

Palace have only won once in eight matches under Allardyce – an FA Cup third-round replay against Bolton Wanderers – and the former England boss anticipates a busy conclusion to the January window.

"Whatever happens in the next 48 hours is frantic: could be many, could be none," he added.

"Playing a game right on the last day of the window affects the mentality of the players. Constant rumours are disruptive."

Palace's poor form has left them in the relegation zone, two points short of safety and 10 behind the Eddie Howe's side.