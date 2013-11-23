Crystal Palace confirm Pulis appointment

The Welshman has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League strugglers, but caretaker manager Keith Millen will take charge of Saturday's clash at Hull City.

Palace had been without a manager since Ian Holloway left the London club a month ago and several names have been linked with the job before they finally agreed terms with Pulis.

Pulis guided Stoke into the top flight for the first time in 23 years following promotion in May 2008 in what was his second spell in charge at the Britannia Stadium and helped the club become established in the Premier League.

The 55-year-old former Gillingham manager parted company with Stoke at the end of last season having been criticised by a section of the club's supporters over his direct style of play.