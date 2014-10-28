CSKA Moscow sanction revised by UEFA

CSKA were initially fined €200,000 and ordered to play three UEFA Champions League fixtures behind closed doors following incidents during their opening 5-1 defeat at Roma, when play was halted due to crowd disturbances.

The European governing body's original judgment said CSKA had fallen foul of Article 14 of its disciplinary regulations: "racist behaviour of supporters"; and two sections of Article 16: "crowd disturbance and setting/off throwing of fireworks and missiles".

However, an appeal by the Russian club has been partially upheld, with the third match of the behind-closed-doors sanction - the first of which was served in a 2-2 draw with Manchester City earlier this month - to be suspended for five years.

The fine has also been reduced to €100,000, although CSKA remain banned from selling tickets for their away fixtures at City and Bayern Munich.

CSKA currently sit bottom of Group E after picking up just one point from their opening three fixtures.