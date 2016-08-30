Cuca backs 'golden boy' Gabriel Jesus to take off at Man City

Gabriel Jesus has been backed to "take off" by Palmeiras coach Cuca ahead of his January move to Manchester City.

It was announced this month that Gabriel Jesus will link up with City in the new year on a contract until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 19-year-old has scored 26 goals in 71 games for Palmeiras and helped Brazil to Olympic gold at Rio 2016, finding the net three times.

And his current boss Cuca told SporTV: "He is 19 years old, will turn 20 and will learn a lot over the course of time. He has the essentials. He likes contact, combines explosiveness with speed.

"In a one-on-one he does very well. It is difficult to find such a player.

"Credit to Gabriel because he wanted to stay [at Palmeiras until the end of the season]. If he wanted to leave, he would have. I am very happy with his professionalism.

"He gives his life in games and in training he does the same thing.

"He's a golden boy, and no doubt will take off further in his career because he is a great professional."

Gabriel Jesus could earn his first senior Brazil cap this week having been selected in the squad for the World Cup 2018 qualifying matches against Ecuador and Colombia.