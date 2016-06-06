Curry praises Barca star Neymar following Warriors visit

Two of the world's best athletes met for the first time on Sunday after Barcelona star Neymar visited Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Neymar, who is in the United States watching Brazil compete at the Copa America Centenario, made his way to Oracle Arena for game two of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors cruised to a 110-77 victory to take their series lead to 2-0, and Neymar visited the locker room after the game to congratulate the players.

Curry was asked about Neymar in his post-match news conference, and admitted he saw the Brazilian's video from earlier in the week, as he tried to emulate Curry's famous two-ball routine.

"Obviously, he's a star in the soccer world, showing such skill and kind of grace when he's out there on the field. So he's fun to watch," two-time NBA MVP Curry said.

"I know he's a basketball head. I saw him dribbling two basketballs the other day trying to mimic my two-ball routine. I told him I appreciate that and he doesn't want to see me with a soccer ball, because I wouldn't know what to do.

"It's pretty cool to know we've got fans all over, and obviously it's inspiring what he does on the soccer field."