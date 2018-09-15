Curry wins his Spurs as NBA star is presented at Wembley

NBA superstar Stephen Curry brought some extra glitz to Wembley when he was presented with a Tottenham shirt ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, appeared on the pitch just prior to kick-off, as he joined fellow basketball great LeBron James in declaring his allegiance for a Premier League club.

But while James backs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, it is Tottenham who can claim Curry as a fan - with club stalwart Ledley King inducting the 30-year-old into the Spurs family.

Curry was in France on Friday, taking in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne.