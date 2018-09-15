Curry wins his Spurs as NBA star is presented at Wembley
Stephen Curry was in attendance at Wembley as Tottenham faced Liverpool in the Premier League.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry brought some extra glitz to Wembley when he was presented with a Tottenham shirt ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Curry, a three-time NBA champion, appeared on the pitch just prior to kick-off, as he joined fellow basketball great LeBron James in declaring his allegiance for a Premier League club.
But while James backs Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, it is Tottenham who can claim Curry as a fan - with club stalwart Ledley King inducting the 30-year-old into the Spurs family.
Curry was in France on Friday, taking in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 victory over Saint-Etienne.
Welcome to Wembley, ! September 15, 2018
