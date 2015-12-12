Curtis challenges Swansea to maintain performances after City loss

Alan Curtis has challenged Swansea City to maintain the performance level they displayed in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City.

Swansea, who sacked manager Garry Monk on Wednesday on the back of a run of just one win in 11 league games, looked on course for a draw when Bafetimbi Gomis cancelled out Wilfried Bony's 26th-minute opener in the 90th minute.

But the Welsh club were denied a share of the spoils in the second minute of stoppage time as Yaya Toure's effort took a heavy deflection off Kelechi Iheanacho and looped into the net.

Speaking to Sky Sports, caretaker manager Curtis said: "As you could imagine [the team are] really disappointed I thought we deserved something from the game.

"That probably shows the difference [between the top and the bottom teams], [we are] lacking a bit of confidence and the luck seems to go against you.

"It's important now, that's the standard we've got to set between now and the end of the season. There was a need to show people we have got good players and we are able to compete at this level."

Curtis admitted the exit of Monk had been made more emotional by his long-standing connection with the club. Monk's association with Swansea dated back to when he joined them as a player in 2004.

He added: "Managers come and go, with this one it felt a little more personal. Garry had served the club well as a player for 10, 11 years and as a manager for two years."