Curtis proud of Swansea's international players

The Welsh outfit have seen 11 players called up during the current break for qualifiers and friendlies, including the likes of Federico Fernandez, Ki Sung-yueng and Wilfried Bony.

After defeating Hull City on the final day of the 2002-03 season to stay in the Football League, Swansea have enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past 12 years.

Three promotions in seven seasons saw them reach the Premier League for the 2011-12 campaign, and three years of consolidation and a League Cup win in 2013 duly followed.

And long-serving coach Curtis, who works on manager Garry Monk's staff, believes Swansea's international talent is a sign of how much things have changed at the Liberty Stadium.

"It just shows how much the club has come on in terms of calibre of players," he told Swansea's official website.

"Even when I was playing, we would get the odd player in the senior national team and a couple for a Wales Under-23 game, but it wouldn't make a dent in the squad.

"Now we have 11 players away on international duty playing in all parts of the world.

"And, when you think Jefferson [Montero] pulled out of the Ecuador squad while Bafe [Gomis] was on stand-by for France, we could have had more international involvement.

"It's great for Swansea City to have this level of involvement and it's also deserved recognition for the players.

"We hope everyone plays and, of course, returns home free from injury."