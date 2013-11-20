Da Silva: Orlando City will be an MLS success

The Florida side became the 21st MLS franchise when it was confirmed on Tuesday that City will join in two years' time in what will be the league's 20th season.

City, founded in 2010, were crowned USL Pro League champions for a second time in three years in September and will move into a new stadium in readiness for joining the MLS.

Da Silva is confident City can make the step up and is thrilled at the prospect of becoming part of the MLS.

"Orlando is a special city with amazing fans that have embraced the beautiful game and we have no doubt that Orlando City will become the next success story in MLS," he said.

"We would like to thank MLS leadership for working with us and helping us bring Major League Soccer to Central Florida.

"Our goal is to continue the championship-winning ways this organisation has established and to further the special relationship that this club has with its fans and the city of Orlando."

With the addition of Orlando City, the MLS have now added 11 clubs since the beginning of the 2005 season with three more expansion sides set to be introduced by 2020.

MLS commissioner Don Garber added: "We are proud and excited to welcome Orlando to Major League Soccer.

"From the success of the Orlando City Soccer Club, to the incredible fan support and passion in the community, this is a new market that really excites us."