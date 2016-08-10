Dahoud staying at BMG despite Liverpool interest

Mahmoud Dahoud's agent insists the midfielder will remain with Borussia Monchengladbach this season amid reported interest from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dahoud's impressively tireless performances for Monchengladbach won numerous admirers last term as the club secured qualification for the Champions League for a second successive season.

Borussia have already sold Granit Xhaka to Arsenal and, contrary to mounting speculation, they are unwilling to consider further weakening themselves in central areas by sanctioning a move for Dahoud, the player's representative Reza Fazeli told the Guardian.

"It is certain Mahmoud will stay with Gladbach for now," he said. "There has been a lot of interest in him, not just from Liverpool.

"But we have an agreement with Gladbach and everything has been postponed for next season."

The Guardian reported that PSG and an unnamed Champions League club from England's top flight have had approaches rejected for Dahoud, who is out of contract in 2018.

"We will have to wait and see what happens in the future but it will be up to the club to accept a fee they think is acceptable," Fazeli added.