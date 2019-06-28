Arsenal given boost in Bundesliga defender pursuit
Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou has told the club he wants to leave, opening the door for a potential move to Arsenal.
Unai Emery has focused on defensive reinforcements this summer, with moves in the works for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba.
With Zagadou open to a move, reportedly frustrated by Dortmund's re-signing of Mats Hummels, he has emerged as another option.
Arsenal already have a strong ex-Dortmund contingent at the club comprising of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it's thought that Zagadou would be keen on reuniting with Aubameyang especially.
Arsenal have also suffered from a lack of pace in defence over recent years, and the 20-year-old Frenchman would go some way to solving that problem.
However, with his value in the region of £27m - a fair chunk of Arsenal's £45m budget for the summer - they would likely need to sell some players to fund any deal.
NOW READ
LONG READ How Unai Emery became a self-made obsessive - and Arsenal's chosen one
QUIZ Can you name the top three Premier League assisters from these nations?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.