Dancing panda Patrice Evra can't bear to see racism go unchallenged

Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has taken the stance against racism to a brilliant new level in his latest Instagram post.

The France international posted footage of himself dressed in a panda costume - a fitting choice for a Bianconeri player - and showing off his finest dance moves as Desiigner's hit single 'Panda' plays in the background.

The smiling 35-year-old then removes his head gear to urge followers to "say no to racism" as he assured them he is "full of love".

The post was captioned with the words: "Be like my panda!!! I'm black,white, Asian and chubby !! SAY NO TO RACISM !!!"

Evra's latest anti-racism message follows a post from last week, when he praised striker Luis Suarez for winning the European Golden Shoe award, despite the Uruguayan having been found guilty of racially abusing the then-Manchester United defender in 2011.