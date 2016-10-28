Dancing panda Patrice Evra can't bear to see racism go unchallenged
Juventus star Patrice Evra made a stand against racism in the best way possible - by dressing up as a panda and dancing to Desiigner.
Juventus full-back Patrice Evra has taken the stance against racism to a brilliant new level in his latest Instagram post.
The France international posted footage of himself dressed in a panda costume - a fitting choice for a Bianconeri player - and showing off his finest dance moves as Desiigner's hit single 'Panda' plays in the background.
The smiling 35-year-old then removes his head gear to urge followers to "say no to racism" as he assured them he is "full of love".
The post was captioned with the words: "Be like my panda!!! I'm black,white, Asian and chubby !! SAY NO TO RACISM !!!"
Evra's latest anti-racism message follows a post from last week, when he praised striker Luis Suarez for winning the European Golden Shoe award, despite the Uruguayan having been found guilty of racially abusing the then-Manchester United defender in 2011.
