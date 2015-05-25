Dani Alves to clarify Barca future after Champions League final

Dani Alves will make an announcement on his Barcelona future after the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus on June 6.

The Brazil international has enjoyed a trophy-laden seven-season spell at Camp Nou, winning the Liga title on five occasions, and the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey twice

However, rumours have been rife that the 32-year-old is keen for a fresh challenge, with the likes of French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League giants Manchester United said to be the front-runners for his signature.

With a Copa final against Athletic Bilbao and the Champions League showpiece versus Juventus still to come, Dani Alves is keen for there to be no distractions.

"We have too much at stake for me to be thinking about my future," he said.

"Out of respect, I'm only thinking about the finals. From June 7 I'll announce my future.

"Now, the future is about playing in two finals. My intention was not to speak, but I haven't been respected with a lot of silly things. It's gone too far.

"While I'm in this squad, I'll be doing my little bit to help achieve our targets."

Dani Alves has not completely ruled out staying with the Liga champions, adding: "I've spoken to the president and told him about the conditions which I need to keep me at the club."