Dani Alves: Google is more intelligent than my critics

Barcelona defender Dani Alves has reflected on last season's speculation surrounding his future and advised his critics to look him up on Google.

The Brazilian's uncertain contract situation towards the end of last term saw him heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain as his agent regularly criticised Barca's approach to negotiations.

Alves eventually signed a new two-year deal with the option for a third season to commit to playing at the top level at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old feels there was a campaign to get rid of him during his contract saga and hit out at those who have been critical of his contribution.

Alves said: "It depended on a lot of things and there was sadness, but I am here.

"I think there was a campaign to get rid of me but I am strong and I insist that when people compete with me they lose.

"I am so dedicated, so passionate and that counts for more than what crazy people throw at me. People who want to know who I am or my history, put my name into Google.

"Google seems to be more intelligent than some people."