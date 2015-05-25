Dani Alves plays down Champions League favourites tag

Dani Alves has played down Barcelona's favourites tag for their UEFA Champions League final against Juventus and insists the team will show no complacency.

Barca remain on course for a treble this season having already won La Liga, reached the Copa del Rey final and beaten Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-four.

Many are expecting Luis Enrique's side to win Europe's premier competition for the first time since 2011 in Berlin on June 6.

But Juve proved they are up to the task by knocking out defending champions Real Madrid in the semis, and they are also on for a treble having won Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

"I think we should be so careful against Juventus," Dani Alves said. "It is a squad very well worked. They have amazing players and they got qualification against the champion of the competition.

"People are thinking we will be champions easily but fortunately we don't think that. We think it is going to be a really tough game, as finals always are.

"Teams do not get to the finals by chance, there is always big work behind it and I am sure it is the same with Juventus.

"We have to pay attention to every single detail and we have to be extra careful because it is going to be a very tough game as we will have a big team in front of us."