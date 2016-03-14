Dani Alves still hopes to play in Premier League

Dani Alves remains keen to play in the Premier League before his career comes to an end.

The Barcelona full-back, 32, is still under contract at Camp Nou until June 2017, with the option of that deal being extended by an additional year.

Ahead of Barca's Champions League last-16 second leg against Arsenal on Wednesday, though, Alves revealed playing in England was something still on his career agenda.

"I have always said that playing in England is something I have got pending," Alves told the Guardian.

"It's special, there's a corner and it's like it's a goal. I don't know when but I'd like to play there, to experience in person what I see from the sofa.

"The way the people live football - wow, it's incredible - full stadiums, living every moment."

Alves thinks the loyalty of fans in England is admirable as well as being a huge selling point for players.

"If you've left your skin on the pitch, [English] fans respect that," he said.

"When you become a supporter, you don't support them when they win and then not when they don't. What's that? That's no way to understand football.

"If I'm a fan, I'm a fan always. In England that's the way. If they don't win: 'Next time!'. Not: 'this lot are s***'. What? It's easy to sit on your sofa and say: 'he's useless'. Go on, see if you can do the same."

Alves was also asked what he would do if former Barca boss Pep Guardiola called him after joining Manchester City from Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Brazilian responded: "Ha ha ha! I don't think he'd call me."