Dani Alves wants Champions League glory with Juventus

Dani Alves has set his sights on Champions League glory with Juventus and believes the Serie A champions have what it takes to go all the way in Europe.

Massimiliano Allegri's men beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 on Tuesday to make it four points from two games in Group H after their scoreless draw with Sevilla on matchday one.

A double header against Lyon awaits now and Alves is confident they can see off the French side on their way to the knockout stages.

"Juventus are an excellent side and are capable of taking on anyone in Europe," Alves told Sky Sport.

"With that quality comes the expectation of going all the way in every competition and, step by step, we can do it. Of course it won't be easy, just like becoming domestic champions or winning every match possible, but this is what you expect from a club like Juve.

"We have the requisite focus to sustain our form over the entire campaign.

"A club like this will always be expected to entertain its supporters with league titles and good football and that pressure is an added motivation to succeed. That, after all, is what pushes you to the very top."

Juventus made it to the final of the Champions League in 2014-15, where Barcelona proved to be too strong.